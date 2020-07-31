Deulofeu keen on AC Milan return

Gerard Deulofeu could be on his way back to Italian football to rejoin AC Milan this coming transfer window.

The Spaniard’s current club Watford have just been relegated from the Premier League, which is likely to spark a revolution within their squad.

Now, Calciomercato.it are reporting that the winger is keen to complete a return to the Stadio San Siro, where he enjoyed a spell on loan from Everton in 2017 before rejoining Barcelona.

Watford went on to bring him in on loan in January 2018 before buying him outright that summer.

Deulofeu’s best career form came in his loan spell with the Rossoneri, where he established himself as a regular in the first team and delivered consistently good performances.

It’s thought that the winger would fit into Stefano Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 quite nicely, though his injury record is something that has the Italian giants treading carefully.