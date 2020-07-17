Di Gennaro: Pioli deserves recognition for AC Milan job

Former Hellas Verona and Italy midfielder Antonio Di Gennaro has praised Stefano Pioli for his coaching at AC Milan since replacing Marco Giampaolo in October 2019.

The 1984/85 scudetto hero was critical of how the Rossoneri have been run since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club, blaming a lack of stability, and he also defended the work of Pioli’s predecessors.

“If we look from when Berlusconi went away, they have spent significant figures, but things went wrong because there was no serenity or vision,” Di Gennaro told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Then new directors arrived and different football projects have been ran into the ground immediately.

“Gennaro Gattuso did an exceptional job, Giampaolo was not given time, and from the time Pioli arrived, there has been talk about Ralf Rangnick.

“However, Pioli knows how to manage a group and he deserves all the recognition.”

Berlusconi sold AC Milan in April 2017 to Chinese businessman Yonghong Li but the Elliott Management Corporation seized control in July 2018 after Li failed to complete his loan payments for the acquisition of the club.