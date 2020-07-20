Donnarumma: Ibrahimovic has helped AC Milan mentality

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has credited Zlatan Ibrahimovic for bringing a winning mentality to the club.

The Rossoneri have impressed since the restart, winning six of their eight Serie A matches while drawing the other two.

Donnarumma believes Ibrahimovic’s presence has played a key role in helping turn things around as the team’s mentality has changed for the better thanks to the Swede’s desire to win.

“He is a star, a beast. He gives us a lot and makes his presence felt, he is the extra strength that we were missing,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia in an excerpt from an interview scheduled for Tuesday.

“Everything stars with training, as a winning mentality is created there, and he is great at that. He doesn’t like to lose matches in training, and that gives you an incredible mentality.”

Stefano Pioli is expected to leave the club at the end of the season with Ralf Rangnick taking over, but Donnarumma believes the Italian should be retained given the club’s good form under his tutelage.

“Pioli deserves to play in Europe with us as we’ve shown our real worth,” he added. “We wanted to get back together and get back what we had lost.

“We had dropped a lot of points and we wanted to get them back as we are the team on display now, not the one from before.

“My goal is to become the best goalkeeper and win as many titles as possible. The World Cup is everyone’s dream, so that is my top goal.”