Everything you missed from AC Milan’s incredible comeback win over Juventus

Everything you missed from AC Milan’s incredible comeback win over Juventus
Date: 8th July 2020 at 12:30am
Written by:

One of AC Milan’s most memorable nights at the Stadio San Siro was witnessed by a lucky few as the Rossoneri routed Juventus 4-2.

After a lacklustre first half, the game changed completely after the break as Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Bianconeri a two-goal lead, and what looked like a certain three points.

But the hosts turned the match around in just six minutes, thanks to a penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then goals from Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao.

Ante Rebic then added a fourth to complete a historical comeback from the Rossoneri, who managed to put four past Juventus in a Serie A meeting for the first time since 1989.

Prev1 of 26Next
Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Prev1 of 26Next
Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse

 

Related articles