Falk: Rangnick wanted complete control at AC Milan

Bild writer Christian Falk believes Ralf Rangnick pulled out of his move to AC Milan because he wasn’t convinced he would have complete control.

The German was tipped to become technical director and coach after months of negotiations, but that came to a crashing halt on Tuesday night when Rangnick confirmed he would not be joining the Italian side, who in turn announced an extension for Stefano Pioli.

Falk believes Rangnick had hesitated about putting pen to paper on a contract, and that the recent signing of Simon Kjaer didn’t go down well with the 62-year-old.

“We knew that he had hesitated to sign the contract,” he told MilanNews.it. “But we also knew that he had given thought to his presentation, which was set to happen in a few weeks.

“Thus the news isn’t all that surprising, but how it came about is. Before the talks with Milan, Rangnick’s goal was the Premier League and I think it still is.

“Rangnick wanted complete control at the club. The amount of criticism he received, especially from [Paolo] Maldini made him reflect on whether he could implement his ideas. He also wasn’t pleased with the signing of players he didn’t want. Specifically, he didn’t want Simon Kjaer.

While Falk wouldn’t rule out a move in the future, he also stated that the relationship may be tense after such drawn out talks proved fruitless.

“From what I know, Ivan Gazidis and Rangnick get along so I wouldn’t rule out that he could be involved with the club in the future,” he added.

“The question then is what does Milan think of Rangnick after all this? The club had to accept several compromises during negotiations…”