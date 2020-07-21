Fiorentina hoping to lure Hellas Verona coach

Fiorentina are expected to hire Ivan Juric as their coach for the 2020/21 season if the Croatian fails to extend his contract with Hellas Verona.

After failing at three coaching spells at Genoa, the 44-year-old has made his Serie A coaching breakthrough with the Mastini, who are ninth in the league after 34 matches, and this has impressed Gigliati chairman Rocco Commisso.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti plans to double Juric’s wages from the €750,000 that he currently owns and extend his contract until 2022, but Commisso will happily entice the Croatian if he intends to leave the Gialloblu.

Fiorentina are likely to offer more lucrative wage than what the 44-year-old could earn with the Mastini and also offer more funds for the transfer market.

The Viola have already signed Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for the 2020/21 campaign so Juric will already have a player who has become familiar with his methods.