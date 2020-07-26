Five moments that made Juventus #Stron9er

The Scudetto will stay in Turin for a ninth consecutive season as Juventus were crowned champions of Italy thanks to a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.
It wasn’t a dominant victory as in previous seasons, but it didn’t matter in the end as Maurizio Sarri navigated his side through trials and tribulations to claim his first major trophy in Italy.
La Gazzetta dello Sport took a look at five key moments from Juve’s 2019/2020 campaign that helped make the Bianconeri #Stron9er
One of key cogs in Juve’s title triumph almost left the team last summer. The Bianconeri put Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala up for sale as they chased the signature of Inter striker Mauro Icardi.
The Croatian stayed and didn’t play a single minute before leaving for Qatar at the end of 2019, no club stepped up for Higuain while Dybala said no to Manchester United and Tottenham.
It proved decisive as the 26-year-old became a key figure under Sarri, especially after the restart.