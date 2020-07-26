Five moments that made Juventus #Stron9er

The Scudetto will stay in Turin for a ninth consecutive season as Juventus were crowned champions of Italy thanks to a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.

It wasn’t a dominant victory as in previous seasons, but it didn’t matter in the end as Maurizio Sarri navigated his side through trials and tribulations to claim his first major trophy in Italy.

La Gazzetta dello Sport took a look at five key moments from Juve’s 2019/2020 campaign that helped make the Bianconeri #Stron9er