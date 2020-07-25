Genoa 0-3 Inter: Goals and Highlights | Lukaku inspires

Inter are back in second place after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez secured a 3-0 victory over Genoa, as the Nerazzurri became the first club to feature in 3000 Serie A matches.

Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan on Friday, opening the door for Antonio Conte’s men to leapfrog them in the table, and they did just that – albeit in somewhat unspectacular fashion.

Lukaku put the away side ahead in the 34th minute with a simple glancing header, while Sanchez wrapped up proceedings with eight minutes to play via a side-foot volley from in close that crashed in off the underside of the bar.

The Belgian capped off the night with a magnificent third deep in stoppage time, as he collected a Marcelo Brozovic pass on the counter before dribbling past the Grifone backline and calmly slotting home his 23rd Serie A goal of the season.