Genoa v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Following Atalanta’s draw with AC Milan on Friday, Inter will look to move back into second place when they travel for a clash with Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

La Dea needed a Duvan Zapata goal against the Rossoneri to cancel out Hakan Calhanoglu’s opener, meaning Antonio Conte’s men enter their match with the Grifone just two points back in the standings.

Thus three points would see Inter back in the driving seat in the race for second, but it won’t be easy as Genoa – who enter the day four points up on Lecce for the final relegation spot – will want to do all that they can to keep their spot in Italy’s top flight.

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Goldaniga, Romero, C Zapata; Ankersen, Rovella, Behrami, Jagiello, Criscito; Favilli, Pinamonti

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Godin; Moses, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Eriksen; R Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez