Genoa v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Genoa aim to build upon their midweek derby success when they welcome Inter to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Genoa (4-3-1-2): Perin; Biraschi, Goldaniga, Masiello, Criscito; Behrami, Schöne, Jagiello; Iago Falque; Pandev, Pinamonti.

Suspended: Lerager.

Unavailable: Radovanovic, Romero, Sanabria, Sturaro.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez.

Suspended: Barella.

Unavailable: De Vrij, Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Genoa and Inter have met 105 times in Serie A, with the Nerazzurri winning 54 of these meetings (29 draws and 22 defeats).

– The last draw between Genoa and Inter in the league was in May 2013 (0-0 at the Ferraris) – since then, the Nerazzurri lead by eight wins to five.

– Inter have won their last three league games against Genoa by an aggregate score of 13-0.

– Genoa have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven home meetings against Inter, losing only one of those games (W5 D1).

– Genoa have won their last two home games, while they last won three league games in a row at home in September 2018.

– Inter have collected 37 points away from home in Serie A this season – the best away record in the competition (W11 D4 L2).

– Inter coach Antonio Conte is unbeaten in his seven previous meetings against Genoa in Serie A (W4 D3).

– Genoa striker Goran Pandev scored five goals in his 46 Serie A appearances for Inter between 2009-10 and 2010-11.

– He has netted four goals against Inter in the competition, with those coming while playing for Lazio and Genoa.

– Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini has scored five goals in seven league appearances against Genoa; his most against a single opponent in Serie A.

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku (currently on 21 goals) could equal Diego Milito and Amedeo Amedei for most goals scored in a debut Serie A season for Inter (both 22), however they still trail Stefano Nyers (26) and Ronaldo (25).