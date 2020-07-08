Genoa v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Genoa host Napoli on Wednesday evening desperately needing three points in their continued battle against relegation.

The Grifone come into the round 31 fixture dangerously placed in the bottom three after Lecce’s unlikely win over Lazio on Tuesday.

They’ll likely be up against it though with Gennaro Gattuso’s side in good form, and the Partenopei are unbeaten against Wednesday’s hosts in Serie A since 2012 (W10 D5).

Additionally, the Rossoblu have lost their last three home games, conceding at least three goals in each match, though they’ve lost four in a row at home only twice in the top flight (in 2012 and in 1959).

Genoa:

Napoli: Meret, Hysaj, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui, Fabian, Lobotka, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne.