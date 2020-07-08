Genoa v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Napoli travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday night (kick-off 19:30) to take on a Genoa side chasing their first win since Serie A restarted last month.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Romero, Goldaniga, Masiello; Biraschi, Behrami, Schöne, Cassata, Barreca; Pandev, Pinamonti.

Unavailable: Ankersen, Criscito, Radovanovic.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Manolas, Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne.

Suspended: Demme, Koulibaly.

Unavailable: Ospina, Llorente.

KEY STATISTICS

– Genoa and Napoli have met 95 times so far in Serie A; the Partenopei lead by 36 wins to 25, with 34 draws shared between the sides.

– Napoli are unbeaten against Genoa in Serie A since 2012 (W10 D5).

– Genoa have hosted Napoli 47 times in Serie A, winning 18 and sharing 17 draws (L12).

– Napoli are unbeaten in their last seven trips to Genoa’s home ground (W5 D2).

– Genoa have lost their last three home games, conceding at least three goals in each match – the Grigoni have lost four in a row at home only twice in the top flight (in 2012 and in 1959).

– Genoa have averaged one shot every 53 touches in this season’s Serie A – the worst ratio of any team this campaign.

– Napoli have picked up 25 points in 15 games under Gennaro Gattuso – only three teams have done better in this timeframe (Juventus, Lazio and Atalanta).

– Genoa’s last 12 goals against Napoli have been scored by 12 different players, as have Napoli’s last five goals against the Grifoni.

– Napoli are one of three opponents against which Davide Nicola is yet to win a Serie A game (four defeats in four meetings).

– Genoa’s Goran Pandev scored 19 goals in his 92 Serie A appearances for Napoli between 2011 and 2014.

– Piotr Zielinski’s (Napoli) first ever goal in Serie A was against Genoa in October 2015, when he was at Empoli.