Genoa’s struggles against Napoli continue as relegation looms

Genoa’s wait for a win over Napoli goes on as the Partenopei left Liguria with a __ win on Wednesday evening.

The last time the Grifone tasted victory over the Campania side came back in 2012, but this round 31 defeat could prove more costly than any of the others as it leaves them fighting for their Serie A lives and in the relegation zone.

Genoa appeared to have made it through the first half unscathed, but then Dries Mertens popped up in stoppage time at the end of the half to open the scoring.

It was a case of roles reversed as Lorenzo Insigne, operating centrally, played out to Mertens on the left. The Belgian shifted infield and onto his right foot to curl a low finish across goal and into the corner.

Edoardo Goldaniga restored some hope early in the second half though as he levelled within five minutes of the restart.

The hosts would have been confident from that point too, given they’ve twice come back from 2-0 behind to draw 2-2 in their last two outings.

But the parity wasn’t to last. Just a quarter of an hour later Hirving Lozano scored Napoli’s second to put them back in front and the Rossoblu’s troubles only worsened.

All it took was a relatively straightforward long pass over the top from Fabian Ruiz to set the Mexican free, and he was able to finish beneath Mattia Perin.

Genoa are now 18th in Serie A, one point off Lecce in 17th and four off 16th-placed Torino.

Napoli, meanwhile, move back ahead of AC Milan after temporarily dipping below the Rossoneri because of their shock comeback win over Juventus on Tuesday.