Gianluigi Buffon breaks Maldini record to make Serie A history

With Gianluigi Buffon starting for Juventus against Torino in Saturday’s Derby della Mole, the 42-year-old becomes the all time appearance holder in Serie A.

Buffon has now made 648 outings in Italian football’s top flight, one more than Maldini.

Overall, Buffon made 168 Serie A appearances for Parma and 480 with Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper also played 37 matches in Serie B for the Bianconeri.

At the age of 17 years 295 days, he made his Serie A debut for Parma under Nevio Scala and kept a clean sheet in a 0–0 home draw against AC Milan on November 19, 1995.