Hellas Verona 1-5 Lazio: Goals and Highlights | Immobile Hat-trick

Ciro Immobile hit a hat-trick as Lazio came from behind to secure a 5-1 victory over Hellas Verona, at the Stadio Bentegodi in Serie A on Sunday.

Trailing to a Sofyan Amrabat penalty, the Biancoceleste drew level with a penalty of their own, as Immobile fired in. Early in the second half Lazio stepped up a gear and were rewarded as Joaquin Correa’s effort followed a deflected Sergej Milinkovic-Savic freekick.

Late on, Immobile sealed a comprehensive win with a magnificent curling effort, before slotting in a second penalty in injury time, as he stepped up his pursuit of the Capocannoniere crown.