Hellas Verona coach disgusted by accusations of relaxing against Genoa

Ivan Juric revealed his disgust about suggestions that his Hellas Verona team will have a relaxed approach against relegation battlers Genoa on Sunday evening.

The Gialloblu will face the Rossoblu at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the final round of the 2019/20 Serie A season, and the 44-year-old Croatian does not intend to show leniency on his former club, who are one point above the relegation zone.

“It disgusts me this way of thinking,” Juric told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It is ugly and annoying for honest people. Abroad and in other sports, nobody thinks about these things happening.

“It would be fantastic to finish in eighth place and we want to win.”

Juric played for Genoa from 2006 until 2010 and he has coached the Grifone in three separate spells.

The Rossoblu are 17th in the Serie A table with 36 points after 37 games while Lecce are one position below on 35 points and they host Parma at the same time.