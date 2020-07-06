Hellas Verona consider shock move for ex-Juventus striker

Mario Mandzukic has terminated his contract with Al-Duhail, and it looks as though Hellas Verona are ready to welcome him back to Serie A.

The former Juventus man joined the Qatari side in December after being told by Maurizio Sarri that his services were no longer needed at the Allianz Stadium.

As a result Mandzukic opted to join Al-Duhail in Qatar, but that move has proven to be short-lived after Mandzukic posted on social media that he has terminated his contract after just six months.

“I reached an agreement with @duhailsc management to terminate my contract by mutual consent,” he wrote, with the news catching the eye of Verona according to Tuttosport.

The Gialloblu remain in the hunt for a Europa League spot with eight matches left in the Serie A campaign, and they are reportedly keen to welcome the Croatian to the fold for next season.

Mandzukic netted two goals in 10 appearances for Al-Duhail.