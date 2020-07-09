Hellas Verona v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to the Stadio Bentegodi to take on Hellas Verona as they look to leapfrog Atalanta and retake third spot in the Serie A table.

Verona and Inter have met 57 times in Serie A, with Hellas winning on just four occasions, their last coming in 1992, while the Nerazzurri have claimed 33 victories.

Inter have lost three of their last seven Serie A games, as many losses as they had in their previous 35 Serie A games.

Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Dimarco; Pessina, Lazovic; Stepinski

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Young; Borja Valero; Sanchez, Lukaku