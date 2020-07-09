Hellas Verona v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to retake control of third place in the Serie A table and bounce back from their defeat to Bologna when they travel to Hellas Verona on Thursday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.

Unavailable: Adjapong, Danzi, Dawidowicz, Eysseric, Salcedo, Borini.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Suspended: Bastoni, D’Ambrosio.

Unavailable: Barella, Moses, Sensi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Verona and Inter have met 57 times so far in Serie A: Hellas have won only four times, with 33 wins for the Nerazzurri and 20 draws.

– Verona’s last win in Serie A against Inter was in 1992 – since then they have lost 14 times and shared three draws against the Nerazzurri.

– Verona have averaged 0.56 points per game so far against Inter in Serie A – their lowest such average against any opponent they’ve met at least three times.

– Verona have conceded at least two goals in each of their last seven games against Inter at the Bentegodi, failing to score in three of those games.

– Verona have taken 27 points in 15 home Serie A games so far this season – their best home record at this stage of the season since 2001/02.

– Only Brescia (31) and Torino (19) have dropped more points from leading situations than Inter (18) in Serie A this season.

– Inter have lost three of their last seven league games (W3 D1), as many losses as in their previous 35 Serie A games.

– Giampaolo Pazzini scored 16 goals in his 50 league appearances for Inter between 2011 and 2012.

– Valerio Verre’s first Serie A goal came in the reverse fixture against Inter back in November.

– Lautaro Martínez hasn’t scored in his last four league matches, only between April and August 2019 (seven matches) has he endured a longer such run in Serie A.