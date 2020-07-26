Hellas Verona v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio have already guaranteed themselves a top four finish in Serie A and Champions League qualification, as they visit Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The Aquile mark their return to the Champions League after a 13 year absence and will have ambitions of closing in on second-placed Atalanta.

Unbeaten against Verona in their past eight meetings, stretching back to December 2013, the Biancoceleste will be quietly confident, although have struggled to three away defeats post-lockdown.

Verona, meanwhile, come into the clash in fine form and have tasted defeat just once in their last nine home games. Coach Ivan Juric is looking for his first win over Lazio in his managerial career, with two draws and as many defeats so far.

Hellas Verona: Radunovic; Rrahmani, Gunter, Veloso; Faraoni, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic; Borini, Zaccagni; Eysseric

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Anderson; Correa, Immobile