Iachini signs Fiorentina extension

Fiorentina and Beppe Iachini will continue together through the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The coach took over from Vincenzo Montella for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign after an underwhelming first half of the season.

IACHINI CONFIRMED ? ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Beppe Iachini will stay on as Fiorentina coach for the 2020/21 season ? DETAILS ?? https://t.co/V2znGLTKtO#ForzaViola ? #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/HP7SLRNcxU — ACF Fiorentina English ? (@ACFFiorentinaEN) July 30, 2020

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Beppe Iachini will stay on as Fiorentina coach for the 2020/21 season,” read a statement on the club’s official website on Thursday.

“Beppe Iachini came in at a very difficult time for the team,” president Rocco Commisso added, “and [he] has managed – despite all the issues that this incredible year has entailed – to bring the club together and move us up the table.

“As such, I believe that the coach deserves a chance to be kept on and be able to work with the team from the start of the season.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been impressed by his professionalism, hard work and ability and I think it is right that we recognise the good work he and his staff have done.”

Iachini himself was delighted to extend his stay in Tuscany.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” the coach added. “Fiorentina are special to me – the club have always been in my heart.

“I want to thank this fantastic group of players for the willingness and professionalism they’ve shown to me and the entire coaching staff over the past few months.

“My hope is that – through hard work – we can give ourselves and the fans something to celebrate.”