Ibrahimovic: If I’d been here from day one, AC Milan would have won the Scudetto
Date: 8th July 2020 at 1:08am
After AC ’s impressive comeback against Juventus, has cheekily declared that the Rossoneri could have won the if he was at the club from the start of the campaign.

Milan are currently 26 points off top spot in , and their 4-2 win over Juventus has moved them into fifth place.

“They are lucky, if I were here from day one, we would have won the Scudetto,” told DAZN.

Zlatan was quizzed about his role with Milan following an animated showing on the bench after he was substituted.

“I’m president, coach and player,” the Swede joked. “But they only pay me to be a coach. That’s the downside.”

 

