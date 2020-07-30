Ibrahimovic to extend AC Milan stay

Although contract talks have yet to begin, it looks as though Zlatan Ibrahimovic will extend his stay at AC Milan.

The Swede rejoined the Rossoneri during the January transfer window after his contract with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy expired, and he’s quickly become a key figure for the side.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Ibrahimovic has opted to remain at the San Siro in order to continue working with Stefano Pioli.

The Italian was expected to leave the Rossoneri due to the impending arrival of Ralf Rangnick, but with the German no longer joining the club, Pioli now has a deal that runs until June 2022.

That’s enough for Zlatan to extend his contract as well, with the report suggesting he will earn €4 million a season plus bonuses related to games played, goals scored and the club’s performance.

Since returning to Milan, Ibrahimovic has netted nine goals to go along with five assists in 17 Serie A appearances.