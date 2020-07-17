Incoming AC Milan tactician has his transfer budget set

Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to succeed Stefano Pioli as coach of AC Milan, is reportedly going to be given at least €75 million to spend on the acquisition of new players over three seasons.

The 62-year-old is likely to become both the sporting director and coach of the Rossoneri at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and he is close to terminating his contract with the Red Bull group.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rangnick will sign a three-year contract with AC Milan and the club will give him €75m as well as half of the money made in player sales to fund his transfer market activity.

The German is currently the Head of Sport and Development at Red Bull, overlooking of the Austrian companies affiliated football clubs, but he also had two spells coaching RB Leipzig.

He earned promotion to the Bundesliga in his first spell at the Saxony club in 2015/16 and they finished third in Germany’s top flight when he returned in 2018/19.