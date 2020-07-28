Inter 2-0 Napoli: Goals and Highlights | Lautaro strikes

Showing the sharpness that has been lacking on several occasions this season, Inter beat Napoli 2-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday and retook second place in the Serie A table.

The Nerazzurri scored in both halves through Danilo D’Ambrosio and substitute Lautaro Martinez, but after a better start they had to deal with the visitors’ pressure and have to thank Samir Handanovic for closing the game with a clean sheet.

However, the hosts proved clinical and capitalised on their chances, most of which came in an action packed first half. The win also marks Inter’s third straight Serie A clean sheet, a feat they had last achieved in September 2019.

Inter now take on Atalanta in their final match of the season, in a winner takes all tie to decide which team will finish second in Serie A.