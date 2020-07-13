Inter 3-1 Torino: Goals and Highlights | Cultured comeback

A first half gaffe by Samir Handanovic could have piled more misery on Inter after their recent moments of struggle, but Antonio Conte’s side put on a brave display to beat Torino 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

An Andrea Belotti goal seemingly set the tone for Inter, given their captain’s error, but a resurgence in the second half, inspired by Alexis Sanchez, saw Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez complete the comeback.

That sees the Nerazzurri climb to second in Serie A, as they are level with Lazio on 68 points, on goal difference, and are one point ahead of Atalanta.