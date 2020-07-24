Inter aiming to lure Messi to Italy

Lionel Messi has reportedly attracted the interest of Inter and it is believed that Italy’s favourable tax system compared to Spain’s might be crucial in persuading the Barcelona superstar to move to Serie A.

The 33-year-old is contracted to the Blaugrana until June 2021 but he is apparently disappointed with how the club has been run under current president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Messi earns €50 million a year playing for Barcelona and even if he was to earn that much with Inter, the main difference will be on how much is taxed on foreign earnings.

For earnings accrued from aboard, the Italian government will tax people no more than €100,000, and because of this, the Argentine could earn up to another €50m from other sources of income like advertising.

His father Jorge has recently purchased a house in Milan and the Barcelona forward also has a place in Recanati, Marche, were his great-great-grandfather Angelo Messi was born.