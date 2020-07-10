Inter and Roma learn their Europa League fate

Following the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw, Inter and Roma know their fate should they advance from the Round of 16.

It had also already been decided that the round of 16 ties where the first legs were postponed (Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma) would be played as single matches at German venues.

Second legs at home team’s stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)

Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)

Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)

Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)

Basel vs Frankfurt (3-0)

Copenhagen vs ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir (0-1)

Single matches at German venue to be confirmed

Getafe vs Inter

Roma vs Sevilla