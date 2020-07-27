Inter closing in on deal with Manchester United for Sanchez

It looks as though Inter coach Antonio Conte will have Alexis Sanchez at his disposal for the rest of this season and the next according to reports out of Italy.

The Chilean has been one of the Nerazzurri’s best performers since the restart of the season, notching three goals and seven assists in 12 Serie A matches.

With his loan deal set to expire on August 5, the day of Inter’s Europa League clash with Getafe, Conte and Giuseppe Marotta have made it clear their goal is to keep the Chilean at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

That wish looks like it will be granted as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter and Manchester United are closing in on a deal that will see Sanchez extend his stay in Milan for the remainder of this season and the next.

While the financial details are unknown at this time, the Chilean’s signing would be a big boost for the Nerazzurri as they look to close out the season in style.