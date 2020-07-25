Inter consider move for Barcelona full-back

Junior Firpo is again the object of Inter’s attention ahead of the transfer window’s reopening.

Antonio Conte is keen to add depth at full-back and Cristiano Biraghi’s permanent signing is by no means a foregone conclusion, leaving the Nerazzurri considering other options.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Conte has specifically requested that the club sign a left-back this summer, with Firpo one of many on their list.

Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso and Robin Gosens are all other targets.

The Chelsea full-back is Conte and Inter’s first choice, with the Barcelona player next on their list.

It’s thought that the Spaniard could enter any negotiations to take Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou.