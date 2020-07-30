Inter in talks with Tottenham over Ndombele, two names mentioned in possible swap

Inter and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks regarding a deal for Tanguy Ndombele, with Milan Skriniar or Ivan Perisic potentially going the other way.

The Frenchman joined Spurs from Lyon last summer for a club record fee of €62 million plus €10m in bonuses, but things didn’t exactly go to plan during his first year in the Premier League.

Ndombele started in just 12 league matches, and while Jose Mourinho recently stated the midfielder remains in his plans, it looks as though Spurs are considering moving on from the player.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have opened talks with Tottenham for Ndombele, with the English club asking for €50m. While Spurs would prefer a straight cash deal, they are aware that may not be possible due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result a swap deal could be in order with Skriniar or Perisic going the other way.

Tottenham have been tracking Skriniar for months, and with Jan Vertonghen set to leave on a free transfer, the Slovakian is viewed as a natural replacement.

As for Perisic, Mourinho is a noted fan of the Croatian having tried to sign the winger on more than one occasion while managing Manchester United.