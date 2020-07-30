Inter lead Lazio in Kumbulla race

Inter have overtaken Lazio as favourites to sign Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla as both clubs look to add depth to their squads ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign.

Kumbulla, who is an Albania international despite being born in Italy, has made 25 league appearances for the Mastini so far this term and has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Serie A.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Biancocelesti had tabled a bid of €20 million for the 20-year-old, as well as agreeing to send Andre Anderson to the Mastini to bolster the deal.

However, it is reported that the Nerazzurri have now exceeded Lazio’s offer as they look to price their rivals out of any potential negotiations.

Despite the increase the Biancocelesti are still not out of the running to land their target with club President Claudio Lotitio and sporting director Igli Tare believed to be considering increasing their bid in the coming days.