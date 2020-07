A brilliant display by Alexis Sanchez was just one of the many positives for Inter in their 6-0 demolition of Brescia at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday.

The on loan Manchester United striker scored a penalty and delivered two assists to help his side earn their third win in their last four Serie A matches.

The result keeps Inter in third place, and they remain eight points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, and four adrift of Lazio.