Inter Player Ratings: Brilliant Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was at his best when he helped push his side to 2nd in Serie A when they beat Genoa 3-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening.

Lukaku was at the centre of Inter’s play, with his movement, pace and power, proving too much for Genoa.

The Belgian scored two on the night with his first being a terrific header, before Alexis Sanchez got on the scoresheet after coming off the bench and losing his marker to double Inter’s lead.

Lukaku wrapped up the win with a fantastic solo effort on the counter attack.