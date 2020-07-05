Inter Player Ratings: Crisis in defence

Ten-man Bologna came out on top of an incredible match at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as they managed to complete a second half comeback against Inter to win 2-1.

Inter looked in control and were given the chance to kill the game off, before a tactical masterclass by Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic changed everything.

The Nerazzurri went ahead midway through the first half thanks to Romelu Lukaku, though Lautaro Martinez missed a penalty just after Roberto Soriano was sent off for the visitors.

However, Musa Juwara came on after 65 minutes and was devastating. First pulling a goal back and then inspiring the eventual winner via Musa Barrow. Alessandro Bastoni was also sent off for Inter to round off a hugely disappointing afternoon.