Inter player ratings: Denied by Terracciano

A magic night from goalkeeper Riccardo Terracciano and a compact defensive display allowed Fiorentina to hold Inter to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday.

The Viola goalkeeper repeatedly denied Romelu Lukaku in the first half, while a solid performance from the visitors’ back trio prevented the home side from taking all three points.

As a result, Inter were held to a scoreless draw in Serie A for just the second time this year, which leaves them one point behind second place Atalanta, also giving Lazio a chance to leapfrog the Milanese side with a win against Cagliari on Thursday.