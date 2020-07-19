Inter player ratings: Lukaku wins the day

Inter drew 2-2 away to Roma on Sunday night in Serie A and it was a game of mixed emotions for Nerazzurri centre-back Stefan De Vrij.

He opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a header from Alexis Sanchez’s corner, but he was at fault for both Giallorossi goals, deflecting Leonardo Spinazzola’s shot into the net and failing to close Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal that gave the Lupi the lead.

Fortunately for him, Romelu Lukaku stepped up to equalise from the spot two minutes from time, but De Vrij had already influenced the game for the right and wrong reasons.