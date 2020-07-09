Inter player ratings: Skriniar has a nightmare

Inter drew 2-2 against Hellas Verona on Thursday night in Serie A but it was a night to forget for their Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar, who was at fault for both Gialloblu goals.

The 25-year-old struggled to contain Mastini winger Darko Lazovic throughout the first half and the experienced Serbian dribbled past the Nerazzurri defender with consummate ease for the opening goal.

Miguel Veloso made it 2-2 with four minutes remaining in regulation time and Skriniar failed to close the Verona midfielder down or block his shot.