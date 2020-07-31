Inter preparing €260m contract for Messi

Lionel Messi could join Inter in a deal worth €260 million when he is allowed to leave Barcelona as a free agent in June 2021.

The Bluagrana have set a buyout clause worth €700m for the 33-year-old, but the Nerazzurri clearly have no desire to pay that astronomical figure, and they are happy to wait for the Argentine’s contract with the Spanish giants to expire.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are preparing a four-year contract worth €260m for Messi.

This will include a net wage of €50m per season, which would exceed the yearly wage Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Juventus, and Italy’s favourable tax laws mean that the Argentine would only be taxed just €15m per season.

The presence of Messi would also improve the exposure of Inter worldwide. Messi jerseys are sold on average 1.4 million per year and he has 161 million Instagram followers compared to Inter’s 5 million.

Barcelona do expect the Argentinian forward to stay in Spain for 2020/21 though and he has not publicly revealed his desire to leave the club yet.