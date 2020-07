Inter put SPAL to the sword 4-0 at the Stadio Paolo Mazza with Alexis Sanchez starring for the Nerazzurri.

The Chilean assisted for Antonio Candreva’s opener just before half time, while also getting himself on the scoresheet on the hour mark.

That was just after Cristiano Biraghi netted for Inter. Roberto Gagliardini rounded off the rout late on as Antonio Conte’s men moved second in the Serie A table.

Juventus are six points clear of the Nerazzurri with five matches left to play