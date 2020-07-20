Inter reveal away kit for 2020/21 season

Inter have revealed their away shirt for the 2020/21 season, leaving their current aquamarine colours for a more familiar white kit.

Pictures of the jersey were leaked in recent weeks but finally confirmed by the club on Monday, with the Nerazzurri stating the shirt is a new approach on the club’s traditional style.

The approach is inspired by the Milan post-modernist movement of the 1980s, with the Nerazzurri grid graphic representing the community of Milanese people that looks to the future.

? | ON THE ROAD Our brand-new #AwayKit brings an innovative reinterpretation of the Club's traditional style ??? All the details here ? https://t.co/ZJMFYIsk6X#MadeOfMilano pic.twitter.com/XE0XwaYD4p — Inter (@Inter_en) July 20, 2020

“The alternating black and blue lines make for a really fresh interpretation of the club’s typical away look and really reinforces their Nerazzurri identity,” added Scott Munson, Vice-President of Nike Football Apparel.

The shirt has a blue and black colour-blocked V-neck collar that overlaps in the center and nape of the neck.

White shirts and socks round out the look, with the word ‘Inter’ appearing on the shin.