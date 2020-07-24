Inter starlet to sign new deal and leave on loan

Inter striker Sebastiano Esposito is expected to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri next week.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene for the Italian giants this season thanks to strong performances, netting his first goal for the club from the penalty spot in a 4-0 victory over Genoa in December 2019.

Inter have made it clear they have no intention of letting Esposito go, and Sky Sport Italia reports they’ve reached an agreement with the youngster on a new deal that will keep him in Milan until June 2025.

The report suggests that while the Nerazzurri do not want to sell the striker permanently, they are keen to see him play regular minutes.

As a result a loan move looks to be in the cards, with Urbano Cairo’s Torino the favourites to secure his signature.