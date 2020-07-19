Inter strike late to gain hard-earned point against Roma

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw for Inter against Roma with a late penalty at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Stefan De Vrij headed Inter in front early on, but Leonardo Spinazzola equalised on the brink of half time before a Henrikh Mkhitaryan strike completed the comeback in the second half.

However, Spinazzola botched a clearance and booted Victor Moses to hand the visitors a late spot kick, which the Belgian dispatched to earn his side a draw.

The result moved second-placed Inter five points behind leaders Juventus ahead of their clash with Lazio on Monday, while Roma are two points clear of Napoli and AC Milan in fifth place.

Paulo Fonseca retained faith in the starting XI that beat Verona last time out, while Inter made three changes from their victory over SPAL as De Vrij, Ashley Young and Nicolo Barella stepped in and Andrea Ranocchia, Cristiano Biraghi and Christian Eriksen dropped out.

Roma started well but found themselves behind due to some sloppy defending, as De Vrij was allowed the freedom to nod in from a corner after 15 minutes.

The Giallorossi levelled in first half injury time when Spinazzola found some space in the box and fired a shot goalwards, which took a big touch off De Vrij on the way in.

Inter claimed for a foul on Lautaro Martinez in the build-up, but referee Marco Di Bello stood by his original decision following a pitchside VAR review.

Chances fell at both end early in the second half as Samir Handanovic was quick off his line to charge down a Jordan Veretout shot before Martinez beautifully controlled a long ball and fired a finish into the bottom corner, only to be denied by the offside flag.

Roma completed the turnaround after 57 minutes when Edin Dzeko tried to surge past two defenders in the box and the ball deflected into the path of Mkhitaryan to hammer home from six yards.

But the home side handed Inter a penalty on a platter in slapstick fashion with three minutes remaining.

Spinazzola tried to make a clearance from the byline but missed the ball and kicked the onrushing Moses instead, allowing Lukaku to bury the resulting spot kick.