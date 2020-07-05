Inter v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Inter have a chance to cut the gap to second-placed Lazio to one point by beating Bologna at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

Last November, the Nerazzurri had completed a late comeback to beat the Rossoblu 2-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and they hope to win both fixtures against Bologna in the same Serie A campaign for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Antonio Conte could be a decisive factor, as he has never tasted defeat against the Felsinei as a coach in seven Serie A matches.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side have won just one of the three games they’ve played since the restart, collecting one draw and one defeat in the process, but striker Musa Barrow has been in fine form, scoring twice in his last two outings.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Soriano, Dominguez, Schouten; Orsolini, Barrow, Sansone