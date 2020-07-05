Inter v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sunday’s packed Serie A schedule starts with Bologna’s trip to San Siro to take on Inter (kick-off 17:15).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Gagliardini, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Suspended: Skriniar.

Unavailable: Sensi, Vecino, Moses.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Bani, Dijks; Medel, Schouten; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

Unavailable: Mbaye, Poli, Santander, Skov Olsen.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter lead by 70 wins to 40 in Serie A against Bologna (35 draws).

– Following their win in the reverse fixture, Inter could record two wins against Bologna in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 2015/16.

– Inter have won 40 of their 72 home games against Bologna in Serie A, sharing 21 draws and losing 11.

– Inter have netted 62 goals in Serie A this season – in the last 55 years, only in 2006/07 have they scored more in their opening 29 games of a campaign (63 goals).

– Bologna’s last away draw came back in September – since then, they’ve won five and lost six of their 11 matches on the road.

– Bologna are the only side yet to score a goal from outside the box away from home in Serie A this season.

– Antonio Conte is unbeaten as a Serie A coach against Bologna (W5 D2).

– Inter’s Antonio Candreva’s first Serie A goal came in February 2010 against Bologna when he was at Juve.

– Nicola Sansone has scored four goals against Inter in Serie A – however, his last goal against them came in February 2015 whilst playing for Sassuolo.

– Bologna striker Rodrigo Palacio played 140 Serie A games for Inter, scoring 39 goals between 2012 and 2017.