Inter v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Inter face Brescia at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday evening as they are set to play their fourth Serie A match in the space of 10 days.

The Nerazzurri have gained seven points from their last three outings although none of their displays proved fully convincing.

Bottom-of-the-table Brescia, who are currently level on points with SPAL and have drawn their last two matches, hope to upset the odds and avoid defeat for a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Moses, Barella, Borja Valero, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro, Sanchez

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Dessena, Tonali, Skrabb; Zmrhal; Aye, Donnarumma.