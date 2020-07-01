Inter v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After leaving it very late to overcome Parma last time out, Inter will be hoping for a more comfortable time of it against Brescia at San Siro on Wednesday evening.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Borja Valero, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Suspended: Berni, Skriniar.

Unavailable: Brozovic, Sensi, Vecino.

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Bjarnason, Tonali, Dessena; Zmrhal; Torregrossa, Donnarumma.

Unavailable: Alfonso, Bisoli, Chancellor, Cistana.

KEY STATISTICS

– Brescia have shared 16 draws so far in Serie A against Inter – more than against any other opponent. Brescia have also conceded a Serie A-record 82 goals against the Nerazzurri.

– Inter have lost only one of their last 11 league games against Brescia, losing back in February 2004 (W7 D3).

– Brescia have managed to beat Inter only once in 22 meetings at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, losing 16 times.

– Over their last 10 trips to the San Siro, Brescia have alternated between scoring and failing to score – their last meeting there ended 1-1 in 2010.

– Inter are unbeaten in their last nine games against newly promoted teams in Serie A (W8 D1).

– Brescia have drawn their last two Serie A games and could go unbeaten in three consecutive matches for the first time this season.

– Brescia have lost the most points from leading situations (31) and gained the fewest from losing positions (one) in Serie A this season.

– Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella played 26 Serie A games and scored five goals under Diego López in the 2017/18 campaign.

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of his last three Serie A home appearances – previously, he had found the net in only three of his 11 home games.

– Brescia have scored three Serie A goals in the opening 10 minutes this season, all scored by Alfredo Donnarumma.