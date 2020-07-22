Inter v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

With Juventus one step away from securing their ninth consecutive Serie A title, Inter welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a match that will have big implications for the Scudetto, as well as second spot.

Following Tuesday’s win against Bologna, Atalanta are currently second in the Serie A table, but could be leapfrogged by the Nerazzurri should they bag all the three points on Wednesday night.

Coach Antonio Conte hopes that an inspired Alexis Sanchez, who has scored two and made seven assists since the restart, can lead Inter to victory, which would see the Nerazzurri extend their unbeaten streak against the Viola to six games.

Fiorentina will be eager to win their third consecutive away match for the first time since April 2018.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Godin; Candreva, Barella, Gagliardini, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Sanchez

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Venuti, Duncan, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Cutrone, Ribery