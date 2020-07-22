Inter v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fiorentina are aiming to pick up a third successive away win in Serie A for the first time in over two years when they travel to Inter on Wednesday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Moses, Barella, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Unavailable: Sensi, Vecino.

Fiorentina (3-4-3): Terracciano; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert, Cutrone, Ribery.

Unavailable: Benassi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have played 163 games and scored 210 goals so far against Fiorentina – more than against any other Serie A opponent.

– After losing five games out of six against Fiorentina, Inter are now unbeaten in their last five meetings against the Viola (W2 D3).

– Inter have beaten Fiorentina 48 times so far at home, losing 15 times and sharing 18 draws.

– These two sides haven’t shared a single draw in their last 20 meetings at the San Siro (17 Inter wins, three Fiorentina wins).

– Inter have lost 22 points from leading situations this season in Serie A – the most they’ve dropped in a season in the three-points-for-a-win era.

– Fiorentina have won their last two away games – they haven’t won three in a row on the road in Serie A since April 2018.

– The Viola have won their last two games, as many as in their previous 12 games in Serie A.

– Nine of Fiorentina’s last 10 goals against Inter have been scored in the second half – the only exception was Stefan de Vrij’s own goal after 16 seconds of their game in February 2019.

– Inter’s Alexis Sanchez has been involved in nine goals post-lockdown, scoring two and making seven assists; only Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in more since the June restart (11).

– Fiorentina’s striker Dusan Vlahovic made his Serie A debut in September 2018 in a game against Inter.