Inter v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Inter face the last home game of their Serie A campaign as they welcome Napoli at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday night.

After watching Juventus celebrate their ninth consecutive Scudetto with two matches remaining, the Nerazzurri look to equal their best achievement since 2011 by finishing second.

A win against Napoli would allow the Antonio Conte’s side to either keep or widen their one-point advantage over third-placed Atalanta, before the two sides meet on the final day of the Serie A season

Inter and the Partenopei are two of the three Serie A outfits to have found the net with most players, 18 and 17, respectively. However, only four goals have been scored in the last four matches between the two teams in Milan.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Borja Valero; Lukaku, Sanchez

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Elmas, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Milik, Insigne